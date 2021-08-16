F&G biologists create “strategic mess” to increase native trout numbers on N. Idaho’s Trestle Creek
Trestle Creek is one of the most important spawning tributaries for bull trout in Lake Pend Oreille, but the number of bull trout returning to spawn has declined in recent years. Fish and Game biologists took notice and developed plans to improve the creek’s habitat to increase native trout numbers while also meeting the needs of crews planning work on Trestle Creek Road.idfg.idaho.gov
