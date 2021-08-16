All of the Adorable Baby Clothes You’ll Want to Register For

The ballet flat is and always will be a wardrobe staple thanks to its practical heel-less sole and uncomplicated silhouette. But while simple in style, the shoe doesn’t have to be basic. We’ve seen a handful of elevated and inventive takes with ruched and scrunched details that bring things to the next level—while remaining flat, of course. There are plenty of not-so-classic flats to shop, from embellishments and square toes to unexpected materials, ankle straps, and more. It also seems that the super-soft, ultra-luxe leather that has infiltrated the accessories market the past few seasons (we have Daniel Lee’s ruched pouch clutches at Bottega Veneta to thank for that) has ended up on shoes, too. The end result is ballet flats with ruched, scrunched, and pleated leather treatments—it all gives that of-the-moment minimal meets feminine look.