Flood Advisory issued for Childress, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Childress; Hall The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Childress County in the panhandle of Texas Northeastern Hall County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 439 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms producing heavy rain over Estelline. This includes US-287 between Childress and Memphis. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Estelline. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and ponding of water on roadways.