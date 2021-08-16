Cancel
More Saints' roster moves: Kicker Brett Maher waived, OL Kyle Murphy to IR

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

The New Orleans Saints didn’t waste any time getting the roster to 85 players, announcing five moves a day before the deadline to cut down from 90. See more on Audacy and WWL.

New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl
