Saint Louis, MO

Metro reducing some Missouri bus service in response to driver shortage

By Jacob Barker St. Louis Post-Dispatch
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — The region’s transit system plans to reduce the frequency of some bus routes next month as it deals with a shortage of drivers and mechanics. Metro Transit’s struggle to find enough workers is the latest example of the tight labor market affecting both the private and public sectors. The city’s trash service, for example, also has struggled to find drivers. And large companies, such as Walmart, have been forced to boost wages to lure prospective workers.

