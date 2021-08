Festival founders Art Larrance and Teddy Peetz canceled the event just over a week after publicizing its details.Just over a week after announcing details of the event, the creators of Westside Beer Fest have canceled the new beer festival due to spiking cases of COVID-19. When planning for the event scheduled for Sept. 24-26 at the Wingspan Event & Conference Center in Hillsboro began months ago, infections appeared to be declining, said festival founders Art Larrance and Teddy Peetz in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 11. Pandemic conditions have changed for the worse since then, with new cases of COVID-19 and...