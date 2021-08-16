Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns’ Schafrath, who blocked for 3 Hall of Famers, dies

By TOM WITHERS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s37GL_0bTTGP3R00
FILE - In this April 26, 2013, file photo, former Cleveland Browns player Dick Schafrath announces an NFL football draft pick during the third round at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Schafrath, an offensive tackle who blocked for Browns Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly and Bobby Mitchell before going into politics after retiring, has died. He was 84. The team said Schafrath died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dick Schafrath, a star offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns who blocked for Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly and Bobby Mitchell before going into politics after retiring, has died. He was 84.

The team said Schafrath died on Sunday night. No cause of death was given.

“He was a Cleveland Brown and Ohioan to his core,” the Browns said in a statement on Monday. “Schafrath’s unmatched work ethic helped establish what it means to be a Cleveland Brown. ... We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Nicknamed “The Mule” by his teammates for his determination, Schafrath was a four-time All-Pro during a career with Cleveland from 1960-71. After he stopped playing, Schafrath was an assistant coach with Washington on coach George Allen’s staff before entering politics and serving as a state senator in Ohio.

Schafrath played at Ohio State before he was drafted in the second round by the Browns in 1959. He was an integral part of Cleveland’s 1964 team, which shocked heavily favored Baltimore to win the title, and opened holes for Brown, Kelly and Mitchell in their decorated careers.

“I played behind Dick for one season and he was just a pleasure to be around,” said former Browns tackle and broadcaster Doug Dieken. “Not a lot of guys would have taken me under their wing the way he did. He was a great player. His credentials merit the Hall of Fame, but he was also a first class person.”

Schafrath was elected into the team’s Legends Club in 2003.

“Right after I was drafted, I learned about the rich history of the left tackle position for the Cleveland Browns,” said Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler with Cleveland. “Some of the NFL’s all-time greats lined up in that spot — from Lou Groza to Dick Schafrath to Doug Dieken.

“Dick helped set the standard for left tackles in the NFL, and I am truly saddened to hear of his passing.”

Richard Philip “Dick” Schafrath was born on March 21, 1937, in Wooster, Ohio.

He played football and baseball in high school and considered signing with the Cincinnati Reds before enrolling at Ohio State and playing for legendary coach Woody Hayes.

Schafrath played offense and defense for the Buckeyes and helped lead them to a national championship in 1957.

After being drafted by the Browns, Schafrath enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and due to his commitment hardly practiced with his teammates during his first two seasons.

Schafrath was selected to seven Pro Bowls before his retirement in 1971.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

537K+
Followers
300K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Hayes
Person
Joe Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Brown#American Football#Browns Schafrath#Hall Of Famers#Ap#The Cleveland Browns#Ohio State#Brown Kelly#The Hall Of Fame#Legends Club#Pro Bowler#The Cincinnati Reds#The U S Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Josh Allen’s $43 million a year contract extension is exactly why Browns’ Baker Mayfield had to wait, and per sources, still hasn’t had any substantive talks yet

BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield got some eye-popping news shortly before he took the field for Day 8 of Browns training camp. His Buffalo Bills counterpart and 2018 draft classmate Josh Allen got paid in a huge way, and it should boost Mayfield’s pricetag Mayfield’s upcoming negotiations. The Browns and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFL27 First News

Report: Steelers acquire former Browns’ linebacker in trade

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that the Steelers have acquired linebacker Joe Schobert in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Schobert played one season for the Jaguars after signing a five-year free agent contract worth $53.75 million in 2020. There are currently no details regarding what Jacksonville...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Saints call Browns about a WR trade?

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to open their training camp with the hope that they can stay healthy and compete for a Super Bowl in 2021. The New Orleans Saints haven’t reported to camp yet either but already got some bad news that star receiver Michael Thomas will likely miss games this year.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Browns safety Jabrill Peppers 'not really' excited about playing against his old team

Jabrill Peppers had one of the more bizarre seasons of any Cleveland Browns defensive back in his rookie campaign back in 2018. A first-round pick out of Michigan, where he played as an “edge safety” attacking in the box and blitzing frequently, Peppers was primarily deployed by then-coordinator Gregg Williams some 24 yards off the line of scrimmage. He was frequently not even visible in the wide-lens camera shots from the pre-snap formation.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLDawgs By Nature

Browns sign WR JoJo Ward

The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver JoJo Ward on Thursday. To make room on the roster for Ward, the club released defensive tackle Damion Square, who the team signed in May after Square spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 5-foot-9 and 175-pound Ward went undrafted in the...
NFL247Sports

Former Ohio State and Cleveland star Dick Schafrath dies at 84

Former Browns offensive lineman Dick Schafrath died on Sunday at the age of 84. Schafrath was a second-round selection by the Browns in the 1959 NFL Draft. He was born in Ohio and was a standout baseball and football player. The Cincinnati Reds pursued him and he was leaning towards signing with them to pursue a baseball career, but Ohio State coach Woody Hayes convinced Schafrath to come to play for the Buckeyes. He went on to star for Ohio State before spending all 13 years of his standout playing career in Cleveland.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Geoff Schwartz: The Browns’ Problem Is Their Quarterback

Football analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz believes quarterback Baker Mayfield hamstrings the Cleveland Browns’ ability to win a Super Bowl. Schwartz explained his thinking during Tuesday’s edition of the “Minus Three Podcast.”. “They’re not going to be good enough to win the Super Bowl with Baker Mayfield,”...
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Predictions 2021: Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is an important one for a few quarterbacks this season. Younger players at the position are looking to cement themselves among the elite in the NFL, while some are trying to prove that they should be the team’s franchise signal-caller. Among the most intriguing names this season to watch will be Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, and Baker Mayfield.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two more Browns linebackers leave practice early Thursday

The Cleveland Browns have been dinged up throughout training camp. The linebacking group has had some especially bad luck. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah missed the start of training camp due to a COVID-19 positive test. Anthony Walker missed about a week of practice with a knee injury. Mack Wilson is currently missing time due to a shoulder issue. Tony Fields has a foot problem.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Bo Scott, former Cleveland Brown who played for Buckeyes, dies at 78

Bo Scott, who played running back at Ohio State and for the Cleveland Browns before spending his post-football career in Columbus working with troubled youth, died last week. “He was the most humble, sweetest person,” said his widow, Phyllis Scott. “He was the most special person you’d ever want to meet.”
NFLUSA Today

Addressing FOX analyst's criticism of Baker Mayfield

Whether valid or not, quarterbacks are always the topic of criticism. As the most pivotal leadership position on the field, the man under center is incessantly ridiculed. That is the reality for the face of the franchise and the highest-paid player on the squad. The spotlight shines brighter on the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy