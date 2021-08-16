Cancel
Scarlett Johansson Joins Wes Anderson's Next Movie

By Brent Lang
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson has found her follow-up to the lawsuit against Disney that recently sent Hollywood spinning. The Oscar-nominated star of “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” has joined the A-list cast of Wes Anderson’s latest project, sure to be another impeccably directed and intensely realized foray into auteur-ism. She joins an ensemble that already boasts previous Anderson veterans Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray, as well as newbies to the director’s world, such as Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks. Johansson previously collaborated with the “Rushmore” filmmaker on his stop-motion feature “Isle of Dogs,” but this is her first time appearing in one of his live-action efforts. The film is still untitled.

