The Need to Be an Activist to Incite Change in an Organization: Donny Ching, Legal Director of Royal Dutch Shell

By Abigail Harris
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonny Ching, Legal Director of Royal Dutch Shell, spoke to Corporate Counsel Advance about the difference between being an activist and a change agent. Ching shares the three simple leadership responsibilities that he follows to ensure he leaves a lasting impact on the talent in the in-house team and the organization as a whole. He also outlines the most helpful leadership lessons he has learnt so far and discusses what career he would have chosen if he had not pursued a career in law.

