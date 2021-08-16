The Need to Be an Activist to Incite Change in an Organization: Donny Ching, Legal Director of Royal Dutch Shell
Donny Ching, Legal Director of Royal Dutch Shell, spoke to Corporate Counsel Advance about the difference between being an activist and a change agent. Ching shares the three simple leadership responsibilities that he follows to ensure he leaves a lasting impact on the talent in the in-house team and the organization as a whole. He also outlines the most helpful leadership lessons he has learnt so far and discusses what career he would have chosen if he had not pursued a career in law.www.law.com
