The Need to Be an Activist to Incite Change in an Organization: Donny Ching, Legal Director of Royal Dutch Shell

My father was a lawyer who loved the law. He started as a criminal defense lawyer. Then, he moved into the civil arena, trying many different types of commercial disputes. Later, he serviced clients in domestic relations matters. When he assumed the role of managing partner of his law firm, he greatly reduced his practice. Years later, when he became chair “emeritus,” he still came into the office several days a week. Colleagues—mostly his junior—would line up to see him. He would consult them on thorny discovery problems, strategy issues and trial tactics. He worked until he was 75 years of age. After that, he still maintained an office and assisted his colleagues on an as-needed basis. His extensive knowledge and experience were revered. His work enriched the services provided to clients and enhanced the practice of law for all involved, but that was in years past.