Injury Issues at WR Just Won't Stop

The news just keeps getting worse and worse when it comes to injuries at the wide receiver position for the Miami Dolphins.

The latest setback came Monday with news that veteran Allen Hurns would require wrist surgery and be sidelined approximately three months. That would keep Hurns out of action until around mid-November.

The news was first reported by ESPN reporter Adam Schefter and confirmed by a source.

Hurns apparently was injured during the joint practice against the Chicago Bears on Thursday because he was dressed for the session, though what happened is unclear.

He was among the players the Dolphins announced before the game Saturday would not play against the Bears, and head coach Brian Flores confirmed the next day his absence was injury-related.

Hurns was looking to earn a roster spot in a crowded Dolphins wide receiver corps after opting out in 2020.

The Dolphins conceivably could put Hurns on the initial 53-man roster and then put him on injured reserve until he's ready to return, though the most likely scenario probably is that he'll be put on injured reserve before then. That would put him out for the 2021 season, unless he's eventually released with an injury settlement, the way the Dolphins did with guard/tackle D.J. Fluker.

Along with Hurns, the Dolphins played the preseason opener without fellow wide receiver DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Will Fuller V and Preston Williams, all of whom are dealing with injuries.

Fuller hasn't practiced since the first session of camp July 28, while Williams has been on PUP all camp as he continues to look to bounce back from the foot injury that cut short his 2020 season.

To help deal with the shortage at wide receiver, the Dolphins signed Khalil McClain on Monday when they also waived tight end Carson Meier.

McClain (6-4, 222) was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bears out of Troy University this past May but was waived July 28.