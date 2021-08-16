How the Field of Dreams game provided the ultimate father-son experience for this Burlington family
Larry Heath thought it was a scam. It was just too good to be true. Heath, the head softball coach at Burlington High School and assistant softball coach at Southeastern Community College, got a phone call last Wednesday from Mark Miller and Betsy Debower, longtime friends of Larry and Maureen Heath. They informed Larry Heath that Betsy's name had been drawn in the Major League Baseball lottery for two tickets to Thursday's game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.www.thehawkeye.com
Comments / 0