Shelbyville, TN

Shelbyville murder victim buried with dog at his side

By Chuck Morris
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Will Warner's dog Ace lays on his grave on Sunday after his burial. Christy West Warner/Facebook

SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man found dead on 35th Avenue North in Nashville on Friday was buried over the weekend with his faithful companion – his dog Ace – by his side.

James “Will” William Warner, 22, was found dead on Friday by Metro Water workers at the end of the street.

He was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon by his family with Ace lying on the grave, according to a photo posted by his mother, Christy West Warner.

Samuel Rich was arrested in Bedford County on Sunday on charges of attempted murder and theft. He is wanted for questioning by Metro Police in the death of Warner.

A man wanted for attempted murder and theft in Bedford County and wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a man found in Nashville has been arrested.

Warner was a 2017 graduate of Shelbyville Central High School. He was a loving and hardworking young man, according to his obituary, everything from farming with his family to guiding turkey hunts for out-of-town visitors.

He is survived by his parents, James Robert and Christy West Warner, brother Mason West Warner, all of Shelbyville; grandparents, Donald “Duck” West of Normandy, Pam Harmon of Shelbyville, and Bo and Darlene Warner of Chapel Hill; uncles, Todd (Cindy) Warner, Joseph Warner, Jason (Alicia) Warner, and David (Tara) Warner, all of Chapel Hill; aunts, Caitlin West and Lindsey West, both of Normandy; and faithful friend and loyal companion Ace.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fairlane Church of Christ in Shelbyville. Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

