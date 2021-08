The Mariners have outrighted Dillon Thomas, according to a club announcement. The outfielder was initially selected by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. After a decade in the minor league systems of the Rockies, Brewers and Mariners, the 28-year-old was finally selected to a big league roster earlier this year. Unfortunately, he was only able to play four games, accumulating nine plate appearances, striking out in seven of them and getting one hit. His Triple-A numbers this year are solid, slashing .273/.379/.458, good enough for a wRC+ of 110.