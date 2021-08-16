New York Giants at Cleveland Browns odds and lines: Browns big favorites at home

As the NFL preseason kicks officially kicks off for the Cleveland Browns this upcoming Thursday, there are multiple areas in which Browns fans will be paying special attention. The NFL will be playing only thee preseason contests this season, one less than fans are used to. Traditionally, the fourth and final preseason game was comprised of players who were on the bubble in terms of making the final roster. Players in such a position will now have to showcase their abilities in the first three games. The first preseason matchup for the Browns will be against Urban Meyer and the new look Jaguars. With that being said, here are the areas that Cleveland fans will be especially paying attention to on Thursday night.