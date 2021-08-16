Casinos' slot-machine results follow upward trajectory

The southeastern Connecticut casinos' slot-machine revenues continued to recover from the pandemic last month.

Foxwoods Resorts Casino “won,” or kept, $36.5 million in slots revenue after paying out prizes in July, a 19.6% increase over the $30.5 million it kept the same month the previous year. It was the Mashantucket Pequot-owned casino’s highest win since November 2019, when it kept $36.6 million.

Mohegan Sun, owned by the Mohegan Tribe, reported Monday it kept $49.9 million last month, up 5% over the $47.5 million it won in July 2020. It hadn’t kept that much since August 2019.

“We’re really encouraged with our performance this past July, especially coming off of an impressive third quarter that ended in June,” Jeff Hamilton, Mohegan Sun’s president and general manager, said. “In comparison to July 2020, July 2021 featured one more Saturday and improved consumer confidence.”

Hamilton also noted that public concerts returned to Mohegan Sun Arena during the month.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced some record-setting July results. MGM Springfield posted nearly $19 million in slots win, its highest total in any month since its August 2018 opening. It also kept $4.8 million in table-games revenue for total gaming revenue of $23.7 million, its highest monthly total since March 2019. Encore Boston Harbor, which debuted in June 2019, posted a record $59.1 million in gaming revenue, including $34 million in slots revenue and $25.1 million from table games.

The Connecticut casinos do not report their monthly table-games revenue.