Florida State

Southwest Florida chef Shannon Yates dies after battle with COVID-19

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A well-known face in many of Southwest Florida’s favorite restaurants has died due to complications with COVID-19.

Friends of Shannon Yates confirmed his death this afternoon.

Most recently of Nevermind Awesome Bar & Eatery, Yates had a hand in many popular restaurants throughout Southwest Florida, including Cru and Bacchus.

Nevermind took to Facebook over the weekend to announce Yates’ struggle with the virus, posting he’d been admitted to the hospital. The restaurant held an event Saturday night to rally support for the chef.

Yates leaves behind two sons and a whole host of foodie fans. Yates was 49 years old.

