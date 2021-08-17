The Specials announce new album ‘Protest Songs 1924-2012′, share “Freedom Highway”

Pre-order our opaque turquoise vinyl variant of Every Time I Die's new album. Every Time I Die have been rolling out singles from their highly anticipated ninth album since late 2020, and now they've finally announced it and released its fourth single. The album's called Radical, it was produced by Will Putney, and it arrives October 22 via Epitaph. The label says that "while inspired by the unrest and upheaval around the world over the past five years, Radical focuses on humanity, decency, self-worth, and even a bit of spirituality more so than politics." And ETID frontman Keith Buckley adds, "I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences. The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record."