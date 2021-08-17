Cancel
The Specials announce new album ‘Protest Songs 1924-2012′, share “Freedom Highway”

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2-Tone ska icons The Specials released Encore, their first album in nearly 40 years, back in 2019, and they're not waiting as long to make another one. Protest Songs 1924 - 2012 will be out September 24 via Island Records. The album features "twelve singular takes on specially chosen protest songs across an almost 100-year span and shows The Specials still care, are still protesting and are still pissed off!" It seems like a perfect fit for a group who have never shied away from cover songs or letting people know what they think.

