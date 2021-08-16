Former Detroit Lions player charged in wrong-way driving crash

Alexander Brown, 24, has been charged in a non-fatal, wrong-way driving crash that occurred on I-75 in Detroit Sunday morning.

Brown, who was a cornerback for the Detroit Lions, was waived from the team, according to a tweet from the Detroit Lions social media page.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday on southbound I-75 near I-375 in Detroit. Brown was allegedly speeding while intoxicated on the wrong side of the freeway. He then hit another car head-on, injuring a 27-year-old Detroit resident.

There was a passenger in Brown's vehicle, a 23-year-old man, who was trapped in the car and removed using the Jaws of Life. The passenger sustained a neck injury from the crash.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday that Brown has been charged with two counts of operating while under influence causing serious injury, and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury.

Brown is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court.

The Detroit Lions released the following statement, saying: “We are aware of the situation from Sunday morning involving Alex Brown. Alex was waived from the team Sunday afternoon and Charlie Taumoepeau is receiving proper medical care following injuries sustained from the incident.

Driving under the influence is a matter we take very seriously. We as an organization extend our thoughts and support to the victim and his family during his recovery.”

