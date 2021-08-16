Cancel
Naples, FL

COVID & storms bring difficulty for Naples organization helping in Haiti

By Lydia Nusbaum
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfLlY_0bTTCn9900

NAPLES, Fla. – The Naples-based organization, Hope for Haiti, has boots on the ground after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook Haiti Saturday.

“So immediately we started thinking about okay, our pre-positioned emergency kits,” Linda Thelemaque, who is the country director for Hope for Haiti, said. “We have to get them out, we have to.”

The group is working to send more medication and medical supplies to the island. Thelemaque said the organization has set up wound care centers for those in need.

But the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on some recovery efforts. Thelemaque said they care for people outside and are careful when to let people indoors.

“COVID actually does exacerbate everything,” Thelemaque explained. “What you would normally do, now, we have to hesitate and be like okay, hold on.”

But the rain and wind from Tropical Depression Grace will slow down the organization’s efforts.

“That brings a tremendous amount of difficulty to our response because right now everybody is triaged and patients are outside, you know, everybody is sleeping outside,” she said.

Thelemaque said many people are afraid to go inside buildings after the earthquake. Haitians are also still gripped with worry from the tragedy that happened more than a decade ago.

“So the fear is still there,” she said. “They lived the earthquake 11 years ago. So now it’s a level of trauma associated with it. “

Thelemaque said people still need clean water and medical supplies. She is encouraging people to donate to organizations on the ground in Haiti.

