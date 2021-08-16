Cancel
NFL

San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa progressing from ACL injury

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is slated to participate in team drills next week as he continues his recovery from an ACL tear in his left knee.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that Bosa will be ready to take that step, barring setbacks.

“That’s what we’re hoping for,” Shanahan said. “I think if we stay on track, I think we’ll see him next week.”

Bosa was injured in a game against the New York Jets on Sept. 20 of last season.

The 49ers have been cautious with him during training camp as he has been limited to individual drills thus far.

San Francisco is hoping Bosa will be ready to play when the regular season opens against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 12.

NFL defense rankings: Outlook for 2021 season

Bosa was an immediate hit in 2019 when he was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He had 47 tackles, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception in 16 games (14 starts) and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Ohio State.

–Field Level Media

