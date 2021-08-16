El Mayor Tequila Debuts Limited-Edition Extra Añejo Sherry Cask Aged
For four generations, the famed González family has produced exceptional tequila. The family’s latest limited-edition offering, El Mayor Extra Añejo Sherry Cask Aged, continues their honored and extraordinary tequila-making tradition. El Mayor Extra Añejo Sherry Cask Aged is aged 38 months in sherry casks, resulting in a liquid with a golden amber color and an exceptionally smooth and balanced finish of oak, vanilla and caramel.www.bevnet.com
