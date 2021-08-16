El Mayor Tequila Debuts Limited-Edition Extra Añejo Sherry Cask Aged

Oreo's new 2021 flavors are Salted Caramel Brownie and Apple Cider Donut. Are they worth seeking out?. I am an Oreo purist. I think the original Oreo is the best version, so I’ve never been one to seek out the new flavors offered by the company. However, I was tasked with trying the two recently released limited edition flavors—Salted Caramel Brownie and Apple Cider Donut. I love both of these in their non-Oreo form, so I was intrigued. Would I enjoy an Oreo cookie that reminded me of the desserts or do I just want to enjoy these desserts on their own?