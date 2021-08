It only took one season with Kirk Cousins for Stefon Diggs to want the Minnesota Vikings to trade him to another team. In March of 2020, reports began to circulate that the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins had agreed to a new two-year contract extension. Coincidentally, shortly after the news began to spread about Cousins’ new deal, Stefon Diggs, who was still a member of the Vikings at the time, tweeted “it’s time for a new beginning.”