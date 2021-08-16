Voyager Crypto App Review 2021: Is It Good for Buying and Selling Digital Currencies?

Pros

Commission-free trades

Transparent pricing on trades

Easy to sign up

Earn interest on more than 30 digital assets

Cons

Not available to residents in all states

Higher purchase prices compared to other exchanges

Withdrawal review can take up to 24 hours to process

Frequent system outages

What Is Voyager?

Founded in 2017 in the U.S., Voyager is a mobile finance app created by Voyager Digital, LLC. Users can download the app in the App Store on iOS devices and Google Play on Android devices.

Voyager is a simple and secure platform for investors to buy and sell more than 60 cryptocurrencies. Users can also earn as much as 12% interest APR on holdings, and trade currencies mostly commission-free.

How Does the Voyager App Work?

You can begin trading on the Voyager crypto app instantly after funding your account. Here’s how to open a Voyager account and get started.

5 Steps To Get Started Download the Voyager app from the Apple App Store on an iOS device or the Google Play Store on an Android device. To create a free Voyager account, open the app and tap Sign Up. Follow the prompts to enter the required data for identity verification. After your identity is verified, you will receive a notification in the app that your account is set up. Fund your Voyager account by transferring cash or crypto from other accounts and begin trading instantly.

You can even send funds to your Voyager crypto account by scanning a QR code.

Earning Interest on Voyager

On the Voyager app, you can beat the interest that you currently earn at your bank. To earn up to 12% interest on digital assets, simply hold them in the Voyager app. Interest compounds at the end of every month with no lockups or limits. You can sell your crypto coins at any time.

Automating Your Investments

You can automatically buy your crypto coins at any frequency you choose. Simply set up recurring buys daily, weekly, monthly or every time you get paid. By automating your investing schedule, you can even set limit orders to activate at the price you want.

Voyager Crypto App Features

The Voyager crypto trading app lets you know your position at all times and how your investments are performing. Here are some of Voyager’s best features.

Custom coin pages

Dedicated live news feeds

Integrated profit and loss tracking

Trade instantly after registration

Auto invest by choosing your recurring frequency — daily, weekly, monthly or on paydays

Custom portfolio diversification

You can earn interest on your crypto investments with Voyager’s interest program. When you hold a minimum monthly balance in your Voyager account, you can earn interest at specified rates.

Here are a few popular crypto assets, the current interest rates and the minimum required Voyager account balance for the interest program.

Asset Current Interest (APR) Minimum Monthly Balance Bitcoin 5.75% 0.01 BTC Ethereum 4.6% 0.5 ETH Dogecoin 2% 1000 DOGE

Rates and minimums as of August 2021.

How Does Voyager Compare With Its Competitors?

There are over 50 crypto trading platforms similar to Voyager. Here’s how some of them compare.

Voyager TruFi MyConstant YardiVoyager Operating Platforms Supported SaaS, iPhone, iPad, Android Saas Saas, iPhone, iPad, Android SaaS Customer Support Online, 24/7 live support Online Business hours, 24/7 live support, online Business hours, online Pricing Free version Free Free Free Integrations Bitcoin Aave, CoinList, MetaMask, NEAR, WalletConnect Bitcoin 4see Analytics, Bottomline Paymode-X, Concierge Plus, MineralTree, RentPayent, ServingIntel, SkyStem ART, Zego

How Much Does It Cost To Trade on Voyager?

The minimum trade amount is $10 on the Voyager crypto app, including recurring buys. Voyager has no set price for a market order .

Each coin on the Voyager app available for trading is subject to a maximum daily order amount of $10,000. The amount varies by coin and is sometimes based on liquidity conditions.

Voyager does not charge any trading fees above the quoted price for a trade.

List of Cryptocurrencies Voyager Offers

Voyager continues to expand the number of coins that they support. The app’s current list of 60-plus top crypto assets includes some of the following popular coins:

How Safe Is Voyager?

Voyager is a public company that is licensed, regulated, audited, transparent and compliant. Voyager insures U.S. dollars for up to $250,000 through the FDIC . You can manage your portfolio performance and monitor your profits using Voyager’s advanced visuals and data technology.

Voyager’s advanced fraud protection protects against hackers and fraud, keeping your investments secure. With Voyager, you can feel safe and know that your money is always protected.

Who Should Use the Voyager Crypto App?

The Voyager crypto trading app is currently available to all U.S. residents, except for those in New York state. New Yorkers and new customers who wish to trade on Voyager must sign up for Voyager’s newsletter to get on a waiting list. Voyager works well for investors interested in:

Commission-free crypto brokering

Fintech solutions for digital asset investing

Mobile-oriented cryptocurrency investing

Trading multiple cryptocurrencies at low costs

