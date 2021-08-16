Foo Fighters Make a Decision on Vaccine Requirement for Upcoming Shows
Foo Fighters have come to a decision regarding vaccine requirements for their upcoming shows. According to a report from NME, the band confirmed that concertgoers attending their first-ever Alaskan performances will have to show proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test, in order to be allowed into the venue. The Foo Fighters are set to play two shows in Anchorage, on August 17 and 19, and one on Aug. 21 in Fairbanks.popculture.com
Comments / 370