Foo Fighters Make a Decision on Vaccine Requirement for Upcoming Shows

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters have come to a decision regarding vaccine requirements for their upcoming shows. According to a report from NME, the band confirmed that concertgoers attending their first-ever Alaskan performances will have to show proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test, in order to be allowed into the venue. The Foo Fighters are set to play two shows in Anchorage, on August 17 and 19, and one on Aug. 21 in Fairbanks.

