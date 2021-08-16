Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League, free agency and Collin Sexton update: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While many of us got a look at the newest Cavalier, Evan Mobley, on television, the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast was there in person. Chris Fedor gives us the scoop from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, plus he shares with Hayden Grove what he’s hearing about the Cavs in free agency and what could occur in regards to a contract extension with Collin Sexton.www.cleveland.com
