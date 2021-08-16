Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins' Allen Hurns has wrist injury, expected to miss 3 months

By Kyle Crabbs
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CA7s_0bTTBSWZ00
Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

The Allen Hurns era in South Florida has been a tough one. The Dolphins wide receiver has seen his fair share of challenges throughout the course of his two years (and counting) with the team; including rebounding from a nasty concussion suffered in 2019, an opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns around COVID-19 and now wrist surgery before his return to the team could even really get started.

The news broke this afternoon courtesy of ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Hurns has a wrist injury that requires him to go under the knife. And with a three-month recovery window, Hurns may end up being a casualty of the numbers game in Miami’s crowded wide receiver room.

With the lingering injuries to other pass catchers in the room, there may be some twinge of panic among the Dolphins’ faithful — but a handful of the other receivers being held out feel like precautionary steps at this point in time and Hurns was no lock to make the Dolphins’ roster even if he was fully heathy.

We now know that he is not.

And so Hurns is going to have to try to navigate his way onto the Dolphins’ roster some other way, a route most likely coming via one of the injury stash features that NFL teams have at their disposal. But would the Dolphins keep Hurns on the 53-man roster through active cuts and then designate him? Even that feels like a tough sell with how many other options there are in the wide receiver room.

Time will tell Hurns’ fate with Miami — but this blow is just the latest in what has been a tough stretch in the veteran’s six (technically seven) year career.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nfl Teams#Concussion#American Football#Espn#Wr#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Benardrick McKinney shines as Dolphins embrace the trenches at camp

One of the biggest takeaways of the first day of Miami Dolphins padded practice for this 2021 season? The team has some absolute maulers up front in their base defense. The Dolphins weren’t necessarily stout with consistency in 2020 stopping the run; they needed the emergence of players like Elandon Roberts and Raekwon Davis to find some level of stopping power up front and help the team with a playoff push that ultimately fell just short of the ultimate goal of a postseason berth.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury updates for key Miami Dolphins from Chicago

The Miami Dolphins’ first of two joint practices with the Chicago Bears has been a long, drawn out and complicated affair — inclement weather forced the teams to push pause on practice before transitioning inside and, before long, the team was back outside but considered “closed” for coverage purposes, meaning the rest of practice carries on without any real-time coverage from media in attendance.
NFLcbslocal.com

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Move

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have placed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Eguavoen was signed by the Dolphins on January 7, 2019. In two seasons with Miami, he’s played in all 32 games with seven starts and tallied 45 tackles (24 solo), 3.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and one fumble recovery. Eguavoen also has six special teams stops.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins make changes on offensive line

Trading for 2019 second-round pick Greg Little, the Dolphins continue to shuffle their offensive line group. But they are making more changes among their in-house personnel as well. They have shifted second-round pick Liam Eichenberg from tackle to guard, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. While Dolphins offensive...
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Allen Hurns: Likely out Saturday

Hurns is not expected to play Saturday against the Bears. Hurns isn't listed with any sort of injury, but it's possible a reason for the veteran wide receiver's absence will be revealed post game. The 29-year-old is likely on the fringes of the roster bubble in a heated battle with Robert Foster, Mack Hollins and Malcolm Perry for one of the final WR roster spots.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Not expected to play

Wilson (undisclosed) is not expected to play Saturday against the Bears. Wilson missed the previous three days of practice with an undisclosed issue, which is likely why the veteran wide receiver will not make an appearance Saturday. Will Fuller (foot) and Allen Hurns are also not expected to play, opening the door for a number of depth wideouts to get a chance to shine.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice

Parker (undisclosed) didn't practice Tuesday, but Dolphins coach Brian Flores said all the team's injured wide receivers are "getting closer" to returns, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. Flores was also referring to Will Fuller (foot) and Albert Wilson (undisclosed), plus the Dolphins still have Preston Williams (foot) on...
NFLchatsports.com

Dolphins receiver woes mount: Allen Hurns going on IR while other top receivers remain out

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said on Tuesday that veteran wide receiver Allen Hurns will eventually be placed on injured reserve after a Monday report that he will likely miss three months with wrist surgery. This comes as Miami has had Will Fuller out since the first practice of training camp, been without DeVante Parker for more practices than he’s participated in, had Albert Wilson miss the past week-plus and Preston Williams on the physically-unable-to-perform list since the start of camp.
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Brian Flores reveals Miami Dolphins will place Allen Hurns on injured reserve

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores provided an injury update on Allen Hurns, and the news isn’t great. The wide receiver is expected to hit the injured reserve list. “It’s unfortunate,” Flores said. “Allen was having a good camp, vet player, brings leadership. We’re going to end up placing him on IR at some point. It’s all pointing in that direction. That’s all the information we’ve got so far. He’s disappointed as we’re disappointed, but that’s kind of part of the game and we got to move on and just continue to practice and get better with guys we have.”
NFLPosted by
On3.com

'Play-making' Justin Fields impresses in NFL debut

Justin Fields made his NFL debut on Saturday afternoon. The 11th-overall pick in April’s draft, the Ohio State product is sitting behind Andy Dalton right now. But after his performance against the Dolphins over the weekend, Chicago’s timetable on brining Fields into the starting quarterback fold could be moved up.
NFLThe Phinsider

Preston Williams and Elandon Roberts return to practice for the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins welcomed Elandon Roberts and Preston Williams back to practice on Thursday morning. Joe Schad, of the Palm Beach Post, reported that Williams and Roberts were coming off the Physically unable to perform list. The offense has been without six receivers recently as DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Will Fuller,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy