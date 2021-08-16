Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints roster moves: K Brett Maher lands on injured reserve

By John Sigler
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cslV_0bTTBPsO00

So that’s not ideal. The New Orleans Saints filed a flurry of roster moves with the daily NFL transactions wire ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to trim down from 90 contracts to 85, but their biggest loss is kicker Brett Maher.

Maher was signed a week ago following core muscle surgery for Wil Lutz, but he’s now going to be out of action after being waived with an injury designation. He’ll be reverting to injured reserve. Lutz is still recovering so look for more tryouts to fly in to New Orleans soon.

Additionally, the Saints made official the previously-reported releases of veteran defenders Noah Spence and Prince Amukamara. Both players struggled in the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens so now attention turns to their younger teammates.

And Maher isn’t the player waived with an injury designation: rookie running back Stevie Scott III, from Indiana, will also land on injured reserve. Scott was one of a handful of players who didn’t get on the field for Saturday’s exhibition game and this explains his absence.

So too was veteran offensive tackle Kyle Murphy. He initially went in with the second-string offensive line but exited with an injury, and now he’s going on injured reserve. His loss does create opportunities for other players like Landon Young and Ethan Greenidge, but we’ll see if the Saints bring in additional free agents to work out.

Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dnx6_0bTTBPsO00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLchatsports.com

Saints announce a long list of roster moves, sign multiple free agents

Don’t say the New Orleans Saints aren’t keeping themselves busy. The team announced nine roster moves on Wednesday, with five free agents signing on and four players being waived (the team previously put cornerback KeiVarae Russell on the COVID-19 reserve list, opening a roster spot). Here is everything you need to know:
NFLnumberfire.com

Saints' Latavius Murray may be fighting for roster spot

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray could be battling Devonta Freeman for a roster spot, according to Larry Holder of The Athletic. Murray and Freeman combined for just 12 yards on 11 carries in the Saints' first preseason game, and both backs lost a fumble. 2020 undrafted free agent Tony Jones, meanwhile, rushed for 82 yards and scored an 18-yard touchdown on seven carries, while also leading the Saints with 5 receptions for 38 yards. Holder still expects Murray to ultimately make the team, but he adds that "Jones’ performance probably opened Payton’s eyes a bit deeper on the depth chart." The Saints' backfield will be something to keep an eye on in their next preseason game on August 23 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Murray has rushed for exactly 146 carries in each of the last two seasons while handling the No. 2 job behind Alvin Kamara.
NFLNOLA.com

Saints make 5 roster moves ahead of 85-man roster deadline

The New Orleans Saints made five moves to trim their roster from 90 to 85 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to the NFL transaction wire. The five players no longer on the Saints' active roster are cornerback Prince Amukamara, kicker Brett Maher, running back Stevie Scott III, defensive end Noah Spence and tackle Kyle Murphy.
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced Saturday, Aug. 7 that they have signed free agent tight end ﻿Josh Pederson﻿ and placed defensive tackle ﻿Ryan Glasgow﻿ on reserve/retired. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. Pederson, 6 feet 5, 235 pounds, was originally signed by the San...
NFLUSA Today

Saints work out 3 free agent kickers on Thursday, including pair of rookies

The clock is ticking on the New Orleans Saints. Literally — at the time of writing this post, they had fewer than 99 hours until their next preseason game, and they still haven’t found a healthy kicker. Wil Lutz is recovering from core muscle surgery. A similar injury landed Brett Maher, signed to replace him, on injured reserve. There aren’t many other positions that you can plug into the lineup and hit the field for a game, but the Saints really were taking this down to the wire.
NFLchatsports.com

Saints sign former Bears No. 7 overall pick WR Kevin White

The New Orleans Saints have signed free agent wide receiver Kevin White following a group tryout on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported. White, 29, spent his first three years in the NFL with the Chicago Bears after they drafted him at No. 7 overall out of West Virginia. He appeared in three games with the San Francisco 49ers last season but did not record a catch.
NFLchatsports.com

Players on the roster bubble ahead of Saints preseason games

What does it mean to be on the roster bubble? Does it mean players inside that zone are probably going to be cut? Not necessarily. There are plenty of New Orleans Saints players who are so close to winning a roster spot — they just need to make enough plays in the preseason to seal the deal.
NFLfox8live.com

Source: Saints sign kicker Brett Maher

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are signing kicker Brett Maher, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports. Maher will replace kicker Wil Lutz, who confirmed Monday that he will need surgery that will put him out for the foreseeable future. Maher last played in 2019, going 20/30 on...
NFLOmaha.com

Former Husker Brett Maher signs with New Orleans Saints

Former Nebraska kicker Brett Maher signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday. Maher went through a tryout Monday and earned a roster spot for training camp. The Saints need a kicker since their starter, Wil Lutz, is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to fix a core muscle. Maher played...
NFLFrankfort Times

Saints cut Amukamara, waive Maher among several roster moves

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have cut cornerback Prince Amukamara and waived kicker Brett Maher with an injury designation, coach Sean Payton said Tuesday. Payton said New Orleans also waived rookie running back Stevie Scott, cut linebacker Noah Spence, placed offensive lineman Kyle Murphy on injured reserve and placed defensive back KeiVarae Russell on the club's COVID-19 reserve list.
NFLDigital Courier

Saints kicker Brett Maher 'ready to prove' himself again

NEW OREANS - Brett Maher could have lost faith, and no one would have faulted him, either. The 2020 season for the new kicker for the New Orleans Saints was a grueling one. He was on either the training camp or practice squad roster for four different teams — the Jets, the Washington Football Team, the Texans and the Cardinals — and didn't see any game time.
NFLneworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints kicker Brett Maher hopes path to sticking on a roster this season begins in New Orleans

Brett Maher was in training camp or on the practice squad for four NFL teams last season. This year, the kicker's quest to make a regular-season roster will begin with some preseason work for the New Orleans Saints, who signed him after Saints kicker Wil Lutz underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury. Lutz will be sidelined an undetermined amount of time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy