Inside Sky Lagoon, Iceland’s Most Impressive New Swimming Pool

Whether they’re cozying up to the off-brand characters in Times Square, goofing off to get a rise out of the Queen’s Guards at Buckingham Palace, or posing as if propping up the Tower of Pisa, tourists tend to get a bad rap. Even so, Madelyn Somers is proud to count herself among them. Though she’s been lucky enough to travel the world—both for pleasure and for her work as an art director—she makes a point of visiting the very monuments that many seasoned travelers avoid, camera in tow. For Somers, tourism is much more than the beauty of these architectural marvels alone. She’s equally eager to soak up the electricity of the crowd around her. “It’s culture, it’s humor, it’s economy-building, it’s art,” she says.