Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette Parish, LA

Lafayette Sheriff's Deputies Looking for Mother Accused in Death of Toddler

By Brandon Comeaux
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaoFB_0bTTAbcr00
LPSO

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help trying to find 28-year-old Natalie Broussard on an outstanding warrant for Second Degree Murder.

If her name looks familiar to you, it is because she is the mother who was charged with Negligent Homicide after her 2-year-old child was found dead in a vehicle in the 6900 block of Cameron Street in Duson.

**WANTED** The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance to locate the following individual…

Posted by Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 16, 2021

If you know where Natalie Broussard may be or have any other information, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

attachment-Natalie-Broussard-LPSO attachment-Natalie-Broussard-LPSO

attachment-Natalie-Broussard-LPSO

Source: Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Looking for Mother Accused in Death of Toddler

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Duson, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Toddler#Lpso#Negligent Homicide#The Lafayette Sheriff App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy