Cleveland Browns make roster moves to meet 85-player limit
With the NFL's roster limit shrinking from 90 players to 85 on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns have made the necessary moves to adjust their roster's size. On Monday, the Browns announced that they have placed tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Ryan Switzer on injured reserve, meaning they no longer count against Cleveland's roster size. Meanwhile, the Browns also released linebacker Montrel Meander, offensive guard Cordel Iwuagwu and defensive back Kiondre Thomas, the latter of which was an injury designation with a hamstring injury.www.wkyc.com
Comments / 0