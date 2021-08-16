Cleveland Browns make roster moves to meet 85-player limit

BEREA — Kevin Stefanski was voted NFL Coach of the Year, and we don’t know who he is. Nor do we know what the 2021 Browns offense will look like. Stump Mitchell, 62, the Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach, didn’t come right out and say that Wednesday. But as he gave a window into how things work as he manages the carries of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Mitchell discussed Stefanski’s strengths.