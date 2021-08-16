Cancel
Kansas State

AP: Kansas firefighter dies after being shocked by power lines

By AP Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROLLA, Kan. — Authorities say a southwest Kansas firefighter died after being shocked by power lines while working at the scene of a traffic crash. Morton County Emergency Management officials said the firefighter and a sheriff’s deputy were the first to arrive at the accident site Sunday afternoon just south of Rolla. The responders were searching for victims when the firefighter was shocked by damaged power lines. Emergency management says CPR was performed at the scene but the firefighter died later at a hospital.

