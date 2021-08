I’m writing in response to a news article (Press & Dakotan, Aug. 6) that talked about the vast and destructive drought that has grasped our part of the country. Drought is not the only evidence of climate change South Dakotans should be worried about. Only two weeks ago our air quality was so poor from wildfire smoke the Environmental Protection Agency classified it as unhealthy. I even got a sore throat, cough and ended up going to the doctor’s office. These issues are coming alive right in front of our eyes and we need to do something. I have seen the damage of climate change firsthand and must take this chance to advocate for a better future.