MGM’s Lion Sleeps Tonight as “Respect” Falters, “Flag Day” Scores Poor Reviews, But “Soggy Bottom” Story Mystery Solved (Exclusive)
MGM’s fabled lion sleeps tonight. In the Hollywood jungle, the mighty jungle, MGM is waiting to be purchased by Amazon. An announcement was made in May. In early July, the NY Times got all excited about the fabled studio becoming Amazon’s biggest purchase since Whole Foods. Amazon would be getting a bunch of cool sounding movies, too: Jennifer Hudson in “Respect,” Sean Penn’s “Flag Day,” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s mysterious “Soggy Bottom.”www.showbiz411.com
