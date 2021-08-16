Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

MGM’s Lion Sleeps Tonight as “Respect” Falters, “Flag Day” Scores Poor Reviews, But “Soggy Bottom” Story Mystery Solved (Exclusive)

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMGM’s fabled lion sleeps tonight. In the Hollywood jungle, the mighty jungle, MGM is waiting to be purchased by Amazon. An announcement was made in May. In early July, the NY Times got all excited about the fabled studio becoming Amazon’s biggest purchase since Whole Foods. Amazon would be getting a bunch of cool sounding movies, too: Jennifer Hudson in “Respect,” Sean Penn’s “Flag Day,” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s mysterious “Soggy Bottom.”

www.showbiz411.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Goetzman
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Bud Yorkin
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Henry Fonda
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Jonathan Demme
Person
Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Lion#Mgm#The Ny Times#Whole Foods#Rotten Tomatoes#A24#Phs#Pta#Bff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV ShowsNewsweek

23 Child Stars Who Quit Acting

Being a child star is hard. Young actors and actresses who are exposed to the immense pressures of Hollywood often buckle or find it tricky to get roles as an adult. It's uncommon—but far from unheard of—for people who act during their childhood to stay in front of the camera as adults.
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

The Most Val Kilmer Moments in the New Documentary Val

Val Kilmer has always been a contradiction. He burst into Hollywood looking like a classic movie star but seemed to have little interest in playing classic movie star roles. Kilmer made his debut as a leading man in the 1984 film Top Secret!, a send-up of spy movies, beach music, Elvis Presley, and World War II films. in which he plays a handsome rock star recruited to go behind enemy lines in East Germany . To work, the absurd film needs an actor tuned into its weird frequency, one capable of playing it straight and looking like a Hollywood dreamboat but still able to sell the joke.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
MoviesShowbiz411

Box Office UPDATE: “The Suicide Squad” Dead With $42 Mil Total, “Respect” Gets None on $8.8 Mil Opening

Two bombs, two different kinds of movies. Box office experts will be Monday morning quarterbacking “The Suicide Squad” for a long time to come. Well reviewed, well made, and dead dead dead. James Gunn did a great job making a very witty, entertaining movie. Maybe it was too smart for its audience. Anyway, “The Suicide Squad” cost $200 million, and has brought in a total of $42 million. The party is over.
Moviespinalcentral.com

RESPECT | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

To become the Queen, she needed to find her voice. Academy Award® Winner Jennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin. Watch the new trailer now, and don’t miss #RespectMovie in theaters this August.Get Tickets Now: http://respect.movie. Story by: Callie Khouri and Tracey Scott Wilson. Screenplay by: Tracey Scott Wilson. Directed by: Liesl...
Celebritiesfox10phoenix.com

Happy birthday Robert Redford: Watch hidden gems from his long career

CHICAGO - It’s time to celebrate the Sundance Kid. Multitalented matinee idol Robert Redford was born on Aug. 18, 1936, making this the actor, director and famously handsome gentleman’s 85th birthday. If Redford, a native of Santa Monica, California, had stuck solely to acting, he’d still have a legendary career....
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Crime Story (2021)

Written and Directed by Adam Lipsius. Starring Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino, D.W. Moffett, Cress Williams, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Derek Russo, Haviland Stillwell, Andrea Frankle, Alejandra Rivera Flaviá, Tye Claybrook Jr., and Kevin Holloway-Harris. SYNOPSIS:. When ex-mob boss Ben Myers is targeted in a home robbery, he goes on a deadly...
Celebritiesfoxla.com

Happy birthday, Martin Sheen: Celebrate with these 5 (free) movies

CHICAGO - It’s time to wish a happy birthday to the driving force behind one of America’s most notable fictional presidents. Martin Sheen, perhaps best known for playing President Josiah Bartlet on Aaron Sorkin’s long-running drama "The West Wing," turns 81 on Aug. 3. Why not celebrate with a free flick?
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

Get to Know The Mysterious Benedict Society's Emmy DeOliveira (Exclusive)

The Mysterious Benedict Society season one is coming to an end!. Emmy DeOliveira has starred in the Disney+ series as Kate Wetherall, one of the gifted orphans recruited by Mr Benedict for a dangerous mission. The Mysterious Benedict Society just premiered the eighth and final episode of it’s first season....
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jennifer Lawrence Movie Just Hit Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence may have only turned 31 years old a few days ago, but she’s already accomplished an incredible amount throughout her career, and that’s even with the actress taking a step back having only made two onscreen appearances since March of 2018. She exploded onto the scene by garnering...
MoviesClickOnDetroit.com

‘RESPECT’ movie review: Fit for a Queen (of Soul)

Forest Whitaker, as C. L. Franklin, opens the film as he awakens his young daughter, Aretha. From an early age and throughout the rest of her larger-than-life career, everyone wanted to hear her sing, and for different reasons. Whether it was for pure enjoyment or for ulterior motives, Aretha’s voice was and is in demand.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Sisi' Producer Story House Taps N'gone Thiam for 'Mozart/Mozart' (EXCLUSIVE)

Currently shooting “Sisi” for the RTL Group and Beta Film, Germany’s Story House Pictures has added N’Gone Thiam to the core writing team of six-hour suspense drama “Mozart/Mozart,” another powerhouse IP production, currently in development, which it will unveil an Series Mania. “We’re super proud to have a young German...
MoviesInside the Magic

Christian Slater’s ‘Star Wars’ Debut Is a REALLY Big Deal

Earlier this week, Star Wars confirmed that a brand new LEGO Star Wars Halloween special, Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, would be debuting on Disney+ on October 1, 2021. The announcement also included some surprising news — Hollywood star Christian Slater (True Romance, Very Bad Things, Mr. Robot, Dr. Death) will be making his Star Wars franchise debut in the project.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Keaton on Reviving Batman and the Power of Saying No to Hollywood

A pair of fishing waders are hanging on the deck and some cowboy boots are lined up neatly in the mudroom, but today Michael Keaton is wearing his flip-flops and leaning back in a rocking chair on the porch, watching the Oregon wildfire smoke that had cloaked the mountains around his Montana ranch finally start to blow out, leaving behind a few plum-colored clouds. Despite air-quality warnings on the local news, Keaton had gone for a run. “I couldn’t take it anymore,” he says. “My eyes were burning and my throat was hurting, and I thought, ‘This is really stupid,’...
Moviescodelist.biz

This star collects 100 million for a crime thriller and this only “Peanuts” for Batman · KINO.de

In a new report, the fees of the Hollywood stars were disclosed. Even in times of streaming, some high millions are dusted off. There was a time when Hollywood’s top actors surpassed each other on film-to-film fees. Even more than today, famous names and familiar faces were the most important sales arguments. Stars like Mel Gibson, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and Jim Carrey were reason enough to run to the cinema.
TV SeriesShowbiz411

HBO’s Satirical “White Lotus” Comes to a Surprising, Shocking Yet Satisfying Ending

I will try not to give anything away but STOP reading now if you don’t want any details at all of the “White Lotus” finale. One person from the cast did wind up in the coffin, and it wasn’t who I expected. Nor any of you who thought it would be Rachel, Shane’s unhappy wife. She lived. What her future will be remains unclear, but she didn’t end the vacation dead.
Moviesworldofreel.com

More Plot Details Revealed About Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Soggy Bottom’

Not much is currently known about Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly anticipated “Soggy Bottom.” What we do know is that it stars Cooper Hoffman, the 18 year old son of the late great Philip Seymour Hoffman, as a child actor in Hollywood in the early 1970s. Bradley Cooper was cast in the film as well with a Jon Peters-inspired get-up.
MoviesShowbiz411

Friday Box Office: Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” Opens Bigger than Expected, “Respect” Sings the Blues

The week’s new movies came in Friday night with baggage good and bad from Thursday previews. Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” whipped up $8.5 million on Friday, more than expected. Add that to the $2 mil it made Thursday in previews and they’ve got $10.5 million for an opening. Reynolds and crew are looking at $26 million for weekend, about $10 million over expectations.

Comments / 1

Community Policy