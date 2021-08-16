Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Afternoon Brief, August 16th

By Editor
wineindustryadvisor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight-wing extremist Benjamin Jong Ren Hung who, according to FBI court documents, turned his family’s Lodi-area vineyard into a militia-style, illegal firearms training camp — complete with human target mannequins — has signed a plea deal with federal prosecutors…. TODAY’S NEWS. As wildfire season scorches the Pacific Northwest, Washington State...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellars#New Wine#Washington Wine#Organic Wine#Fbi
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Related
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Fifth Hill Releases Library Wines

The family behind La Prenda Vineyards and Sonoma Collection wines have released new Library Wines, the 2015 Pickberry and the 2016 Vineyard Station. Both of these wines spent some extra aging time in barrel and bottle to broaden their finish and further express their character. 2015 Pickberry, 294 cases produced73%...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

“Super-Sensory Trio Experience” at Notre Vue Estate

Educator Dr. Hoby Wedler, Winemaker Alex Holman, Chef Didier Ageorges team up. On September 18 Notre Vue Estate has organized a “Super-Sensory Trio Experience,” where Dr. Hoby Wedler, the acclaimed “super-taster,” will, along with Notre Vue Estate winemaker Alex Holman and Didier Ageorges, Pascaline’s Executive Chef, present newly released wines and a delicious dinner, while they guide guests on a carefully curated sensory food and wine pairing experience.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance Honors Bryan Babcock as 2021 Vintner of the Year

Family-owned and operated Babcock Winery & Vineyards, located in the Sta. Rita Hills AVA of Santa Barbara County, is pleased to announce that owner and pioneering winemaker Bryan Babcock has been named 2021 Vintner of the Year by the Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance, coinciding with the AVA’s 20th anniversary.
Napa, CAwineindustryadvisor.com

Artesa Vineyards & Winery Expands Portfolio with New Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Now available for retail, Artesa’s new 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Napa, CA, August 17, 2021 — Artesa, a Spanish-American brand in Los Carneros that delivers authentic craftmanship in small production and award-winning wines, announces the launch of its inaugural 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Sourced from carefully selected vineyards,...
Napa, CAwineindustryadvisor.com

Bread & Butter Wines Opens New Tasting Room in the Napa Valley

Newest Reason to Visit Napa Valley Now Open; Leading Wine Brand Uncomplicates Napa Valley Wines at Its Comfortable New Home. Napa, CA—August 18, 2021— Bread & Butter Wines, the fastest growing wine brand in the $12-14.99 price segment*, believes that wine, even in Napa Valley, shouldn’t be complicated. In a recent survey**, nearly half of consumers report that shopping for wine is complicated. That’s why Bread & Butter is bringing its “don’t overthink it” message, which includes themes such as “Chateau just means house” and “Leave the complexity to us,” to Napa Valley. After years of spreading the message nationally, the brand is putting down roots where its wines have always been made and showing visitors that the only things uptight at the Bread & Butter Tasting Room on the Silverado Trail in the heart of Napa Valley are the corks.
Sonoma County, CAwineindustryadvisor.com

Sonoma County Wine Auction Announces 2021 Vintner Honoree

Spectacular Auction Lots Revealed Benefiting Sonoma County’s Largest Charitable Fundraiser. (August 18, 2021) — Today, the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation announced the Vintner Honoree for this year’s Sonoma County Wine Auction as the venerable Gary B. Heck, President, Chairman and Owner of historic Korbel Champagne Cellars. The team also unveiled the list of exclusive live auction lots for the charitable auction taking place in-person on September 18 at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard.
Windsor, CAwineindustryadvisor.com

James Beard Award-Winning Chefs Charlie Palmer and Nate Appleman Partner with Bricoleur Vineyards as Culinary Advisors

WINDSOR, California (August 19, 2021) – Bricoleur Vineyards is excited to announce that James Beard Award-winning chefs Charlie Palmer and Nate Appleman are joining the Bricoleur Vineyards team as Culinary Advisors. The winery’s first join event with Chef Palmer will be Project Zin, a sold out fundraiser for Down Syndrome Association North Bay, at Bricoleur Vineyards on August 21st.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Californian Wines Shine on the Secondary Market

August 19th – London UK: Rising prices and increased activity for Californian wines on the secondary market show that the calibre of top Californian wines is now an accepted fact among the world’s fine wine community. This is according to a recent report from Liv-ex (the London International Vintners Exchange)...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Experience Mathew Bruno Wines at New Rutherford Tasting Destination in Spring 2022

Elegant historic building will become home for winery’s acclaimed single-vineyard offerings. Rutherford, CA, August 19, 2021 – — A new era will begin for a historic property in Rutherford when Mathew Bruno unveils its first-ever tasting destination next year. Opening in Spring 2022, Mathew Bruno will offer a one-of-a-kind environment for guests to discover esteemed single-vineyard wines from some of the most sought-after sites in the Napa Valley.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Simonne Mitchelson Named to Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s List of 40 under 40 Tastemakers of 2021

SANTA ROSA, CA – August 19, 2021. – Jackson Family Wines, the family owned and led wine company founded in 1982, today recognized Simonne Mitchelson, who was honored as one of Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2021 this week. This accolade recognizes individuals who are making a significant impact in shaping the future of the food, beverage, and hospitality industries. Mitchelson receives this honor in part for her efforts to increase access, equity, and diversity in all areas of the wine industry. In June of last year, she co-authored an open letter to wineries calling for dialogue and action to create true equality and diversity in the space. To increase access and support for BIPOC students studying viticulture and enology, Mitchelson led the creation of the BIPOC Scholarship Program at Cal Poly University, which launched in October 2020. She also co-founded the Natural Action Wine Club in February 2021 with the goal of creating a new culture of tasting wine that provides an educational experience of both Black history and responsible practices in the wine industry. Though her work is comprehensive and far-reaching, she notes that this commitment is continuous, and the work is ongoing.
Drinkswinemag.com

Husch 2020 Sauvignon Blanc (Mendocino)

Very crisp and delicately fruity, this charming, medium-bodied wine offers light herbal aromas, tangy green-apple and kiwi flavors and a snappy, fresh texture. Highly recommended. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Husch. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.9%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. White. User Avg...
Drinkswinemag.com

Benziger 2019 Pinot Noir (Monterey County)

Light raspberry and cranberry aromas are wrapped in caramel and herbs on the nose of this bottling. Oregano and marjoram flavors kick off a complex palate, where dried purple-flower, roasted plum and zesty lemon-peel flavors also pop. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Benziger. Print a Shelf...
Napa, CAwineindustryadvisor.com

JaM Cellars Announces Fifth Year Presenting Sponsorship of BottleRock Napa Valley

JaM Cellars, makers of easy-to-love wines including Butter Chardonnay—one of the fastest-growing chardonnays in the country—announces its return as Presenting Sponsor of BottleRock Napa Valley in 2021. This year the festival will be held from September 3-5, 2021 in downtown Napa, CA. A world-class food and wine festival within a world-class music festival, BottleRock’s highly-anticipated return will feature Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, and Chris Stapleton as headliners on the JaM Cellars main stage, capping off a full weekend lineup of renowned artists including Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, and more.
Drinkswinemag.com

Madson 2019 Toyon Vineyard Pinot Noir (Santa Cruz Mountains)

Wet oregano, bay-leaf and pine-needle aromas are layered across tart cranberry, raspberry and currant on the zesty nose of this bottling. The palate is bright and tart, with cranberry at the core, as juniper and gin-like botanical touches round out the experience. Matt Kettmann. rating. 94. Price. Designation. Toyon Vineyard.
Santa Barbara, CAKEYT

Monday morning forecast August 16th

Temperatures are much cooler Monday. The coast is back to the 60s to 70s. Inland is in the 80s to 90s. Some interior areas could still reach the low 100s. A heat advisory in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, as well as an excessive heat warning in the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys and mountains, plus the Cuyama Valley, expire Monday at 8:00 pm.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Redefining the Definition of Balanced Wine

Talking about “balanced wine” used to be perfectly acceptable—until about ten years ago, when the term suddenly became politicized. People started taking sides, and (at some point) the notion became that wines over 14% alcohol, or grapes picked slightly “overripe,” are somehow inferior or less “balanced” than wines picked at a lower Brix, and finished closer to 12 or 13% ABV.
Drinkswinemag.com

Gary Farrell 2018 Sanford & Benedict Vineyard Pinot Noir (Sta. Rita Hills)

Candied raspberry and pomegranate meet with crumbled hibiscus and light herb aromas on the nose of this bottling from the region's seminal vineyard. There is plenty of depth to the palate, where red flower, cranberry and orange peel flavors are wrapped in a compelling and energetic texture. Matt Kettmann. rating.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Winesellers, Ltd. Releases New Low Alcohol, Fire Road Lighter Sauvignon Blanc

Award-winning importer Winesellers, Ltd. announces the release of Fire Road Lighter Sauvignon Blanc 2020, an innovative low calorie, 9.5% low alcohol wine, marking its entry in the trending ‘better for you’ wine category. Not only does Fire Road Lighter Sauvignon Blanc have lower alcohol, but it also vegan-friendly, sustainable and contains only 90 calories and 1.5 carbs per 5 ounce serving, all while pre-serving the classic New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc character. The wine is aromatic and fresh with notes of gooseberry, grapefruit, passion fruit and subtle herbs and grass.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Kaiken Wines Explores the Unknown

Kaiken Wines Releases Three New Malbecs Taking Consumers on an Adventure into Uncharted Territories. Kaiken Wines, the Argentine winery with an adventurous spirit, announces the launch of Kaiken Aventura in the U.S. market. This brand new, luxury collection debuts with three distinctly expressive Malbecs sourced from the unexplored terroir of Los Chacayes and Valle de Canota Indicaciones Geográficas (Geographical Indications, or GIs in English) embodying Kaiken’s spirit of curiosity, adventure and innovation. Kaiken Aventura is priced at SRP $32 will be first introduced in California this summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy