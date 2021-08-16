RCPD Report: 8/16/21

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Ft. Riley Blvd. in Manhattan on August 13, 2021, around 10:58 a.m. Officers listed Precision Tint and Auto as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged a white plastic fence and a door handle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.