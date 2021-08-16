Cancel
Kansas State

AP: Kansas patrol says Atchison man killed in UTV crash

By AP Wire
1350kman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATCHISON, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Atchison man is dead after the utility vehicle he was driving crashed into a car. Television station KSNT reports that the crash happened Saturday afternoon, killing 26-year-old Eli Whittaker. Investigators say Whittaker was driving a UTV on Kansas Highway 7 when he swerved to try to avoid another UTV in front of him that had slowed for traffic. Troopers say Whittaker hit the other UTV, then crossed into the patch of oncoming traffic and was hit by a car.

