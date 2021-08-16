TPWD community outdoor outreach program grant accepting applications
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now accepting grant applications for the Community Outdoor Outreach Program (CO-OP). TPWD says the program provides grant funding to tax-exempt organizations for programs that engage under-represented populations in TPWD mission-oriented activities. The grants support community-based conservation and outdoor recreation activities such as archery, fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, nature education and more.www.fox7austin.com
