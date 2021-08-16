Cancel
Bob Dylan: New Lawsuit Alleges He Sexually Abused 12-Year-Old in 1965

Cover picture for the articleBob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl back in 1965 in a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court. Per Page Six, the court documents identify the plaintiff as “J.C.” and state, “Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff.” The documents detailed Dylan did this to “lower [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

Bob Dylan Biographer Says Alleged Abuse Victim’s Timeline Is “Not Possible”

Earlier this week, a woman sued Bob Dylan for sexual abuse. The woman, identified only as JC, claimed that Dylan abused JC multiple times over a six-week period in 1965, when she was 12 years old, and that he “lower[ed] [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.” Dylan’s lawyers denied the claim. Now, one of Dylan’s many biographers is claiming that the woman’s story of abuse is “not possible” because of everything Dylan had going on in 1965.
See Bob Dylan's Grandson, Who Is a Major Model

An acclaimed folksinger, songwriter, author, artist, and activist, Bob Dylan is easily one of the brightest stars in the history of entertainment. With multiple Grammy Awards, Golden Globes, an Oscar, and even the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature under his belt, it's hard to overstate his influence on the world of music and pop culture.
Author of unauthorized Aaliyah biography says family wouldn't participate because of 'some legal issues'

As the 20th anniversary of her death approaches, new details about late R&B star Aaliyah’s life are being revealed in a new unauthorized biography. Written by Kathy Iandoli, “Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah” includes never-before-told stories about the beloved singer, her relationships and the evolution of her career. The book also explores Aaliyah’s long-lasting influence since her death at 22 in a Bahamas plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001.
Gene Simmons on Why David Lee Roth Isn’t Opening for KISS Anymore

Gene Simmons offered up some details on why David Lee Roth isn’t opening for KISS as they resume their “End of the Road” farewell tour. Roth was originally scheduled to open for KISS but has since been replaced by performance painter Garibaldi. When asked by Rolling Stone to confirm whether Roth is officially not returning for the rescheduled dates, Simmons confirmed Roth won’t be back and commented, “…it bears noting that during Dave’s heyday, nobody did what he did. He was the ultimate frontman. Not Plant, not Rod Stewart, nobody. He took being a frontman way beyond anything. And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave.”
Former R. Kelly attorney on singer's racketeering trial

Singer R. Kelly's federal racketeering trial in New York begins with opening statements today. The artist's former attorney in that case, Steve Greenberg, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the defense's arguments against the charges.
Bob Dylan Biographer Says Accuser’s Timeline Not Possible

Just a few days ago, the alleged sexual abuse by Bob Dylan made national headlines. The reports came in after a woman, only identified as J.C., sued the folk artists for alleged sexual abuse when she was 12 years old in 1965. The woman and her lawyer claimed that Dylan groomed and abused her at the Chelsea Hotel in New York. She also alleges this happened during a six-week period between April and May 1965.

