Bob Dylan: New Lawsuit Alleges He Sexually Abused 12-Year-Old in 1965

Gene Simmons offered up some details on why David Lee Roth isn’t opening for KISS as they resume their “End of the Road” farewell tour. Roth was originally scheduled to open for KISS but has since been replaced by performance painter Garibaldi. When asked by Rolling Stone to confirm whether Roth is officially not returning for the rescheduled dates, Simmons confirmed Roth won’t be back and commented, “…it bears noting that during Dave’s heyday, nobody did what he did. He was the ultimate frontman. Not Plant, not Rod Stewart, nobody. He took being a frontman way beyond anything. And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave.”