Alex Smith hired by ESPN as NFL analyst

allfans.co
 4 days ago

Lex Smith has joined the fraternity of former professional athletes who have transitioned into a career in broadcasting. ESPN has hired the former Washington Football Team QB as an NFL analyst. Smith will appear on various programs like SportsCenter and on select pregame shows for NFL game broadcasts, the network...

