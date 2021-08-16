Explorers pull off stunner with five run ninth
SIOUX CITY – Trailing 9-5 and down to their final out, the Sioux City rallied for five runs on Sunday to beat Cleburne 10-9, and take the rubber game of the weekend series. The ninth inning comeback wasn’t the only deficit Sioux City had to rally from, as Cleburne posted their own two out rally in the third. A Chase Simpson base hit gave Cleburne an early 1-0 lead. John Nester then hit the Railroaders first grand slam of the season to make it 5-0 and Tyler Ryan crushed a two run homer to put Cleburne up 7-0.siouxcityjournal.com
