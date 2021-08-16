Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux City, IA

Explorers pull off stunner with five run ninth

By Connor Ryan Sioux City Explorers
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY – Trailing 9-5 and down to their final out, the Sioux City rallied for five runs on Sunday to beat Cleburne 10-9, and take the rubber game of the weekend series. The ninth inning comeback wasn’t the only deficit Sioux City had to rally from, as Cleburne posted their own two out rally in the third. A Chase Simpson base hit gave Cleburne an early 1-0 lead. John Nester then hit the Railroaders first grand slam of the season to make it 5-0 and Tyler Ryan crushed a two run homer to put Cleburne up 7-0.

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explorers#Bases Loaded#Chase Simpson#Poteet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Gaffney, SCGaffney Ledger

Indians off and running

If Friday’s scrimmage at Greer is any indication, this year’s Gaffney Indians may turn the clock back and emphasize good ol’ fashion football - in other words, the running game. “With the guys we got, we will be run-heavy team,” Gaffney offensive coordinator Donnie Littlejohn said. The Indians and Yellow Jackets scrimmaged for 2 1/2 hours Friday evening. Littlejohn said […]
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Cole Irvin: Coughs up five runs

Irvin yielded five runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk across five innings in Friday's loss to Texas. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. The Rangers jumped on Irvin early Friday, plating three runs in the first inning. The 6-foot-4 southpaw settled in and twirled four shutout frames without too much of a threat. He then allowed the first two Rangers to reach base in the sixth and was charged with those runs after Sergio Romo gave up a three-run shot to Yohel Pozo, the first batter he faced. Irvin is now sporting a 3.52 ERA and a 96:25 K:BB through 23 starts this season. He's projected to take the mound on the road against the White Sox next week.
Washington, OKPurcell Register

Warriors off and running

The Washington Warriors started the 2021 season on the right foot with an 8-3 win at Tuttle Monday. Washington started the game with some early-season jitters and fell behind 1-0 in the second inning. They came back in the third inning and scored two runs. “I’m not sure if we...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Otters surmount six-run deficit in the ninth to beat Crushers

The Evansville Otters overcame a six-run deficit entering the ninth inning Saturday night, rallying for nine runs in the final frame en route to a breathtaking 13-10 comeback victory over the Lake Erie Crushers. The Otters started the game and loaded the bases on the first three batters in the...
Baseballnorthwoodsleague.com

Five Run Fifth Lifts Lakeshore to Victory

Mequon, Wis.– The Lakeshore Chinooks (12-20) made amends for their summer long struggle against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (19-12) Monday night, winning 5-3 at Kapco Park. Entering Monday night, the Dock Spiders seemed to have the Chinooks number as Lakeshore was just 2-8 against Fond du Lac. Hoping to turn their misfortune around, Field manager Travis Akre sent Cam Anfang to the mound.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Jon Lester: Coughs up five runs

Lester yielded five runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Royals. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. Lester got off to a strong start, allowing just two baserunners through three scoreless innings. He was then hit with four runs over the next 2.1 frames before he was removed from the game and eventually charged with a fifth run. The 6-foot-4 lefty has given up 11 runs over 10.1 frames in two starts since St. Louis acquired him in July. Lester will take a 5.57 ERA into next weekend's projected start in Kansas City.
Iowa StateOmaha.com

Ninth-inning run dooms Omaha Storm Chasers in loss to Iowa

Ian Miller's RBI double in the top of the ninth inning lifted Iowa to a 5-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night at Werner Park. Omaha pulled even in the bottom of the eighth when Ryan McBroom and MJ Melendez hit back-to-back home runs. McBroom's two-run shot...
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandproud.com

Monarchs explode in series finale as Explorers drop their ninth in ten games

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — The Sioux City Explorers woes continued in the month of August as Kansas City teed off on the X’s on Thursday night in the series finale. The X’s bats weren’t bad in their final game with the Monarchs, but untimely outs kept Sioux City from climbing out from an early 4-0 deficit midway through the third.
MLBfantasypros.com

Alex Wood allows five runs in no-decision

Wood was in total control of this game through the first five innings, allowing just one hit and zero runs. He fell apart in the sixth inning and it all started with a Zac Gallen double. Wood allowed five hits over the next six batters and ended up giving up five runs. Wood has now allowed 13 earned runs over his last three starts and hasn't put up a quality start since July 7. He owns a 4.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 115:34 K/BB ratio over 108 2/3 innings (20 starts). He'll look to bounce back against the Rockies at home in his next start.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Nelson Cruz: Homers, plates five runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, two additional RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Orioles. Between the runs he drove in and the ones he scored, Cruz was responsible for 70 percent of the Rays' offense in this game. He blasted a three-run shot in the sixth inning, a shot that tied the contest at 5-5, and he then delivered a two-run double in the eighth that began to pull the Rays away. While Cruz has 22 homers on the season and has gone deep thrice already with Tampa Bay, he's also slashing a meager .205/.255/.432 on 11 games since being traded.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Billy McKinney: Clubs ninth home run

McKinney went 1-for-3 with a solo home run as Los Angeles defeated Pittsburgh, 2-1 on Monday. Making his fourth straight start, McKinney came through with a seventh-inning home run to right to knot the score at 1-1. The journeyman outfielder is slashing a subpar .175/.314/.281 in 20 games since being acquired from the Mets but has carved out a decent role as the fourth outfielder with Los Angeles facing a number of injuries.
Syracuse, MOPosted by
MassLive.com

WooSox stage three-run ninth-inning rally, Joey Meneses comes through with key hit in 7-6 walk-off win over Syracuse

WORCESTER -- The WooSox won a back-and-forth affair in walk-off fashion 7-6 at Polar Park Tuesday night against the Syracuse Mets. Joey Meneses delivered a huge two-run double to tie the game in the ninth after Jeremy Rivera and Delino DeShields Jr. walked and Yairo Muñoz singled to load the bases. With DeShields on third and Chad De La Guerra at the plate, a pitch got past catcher Chance Sisco and DeShields broke for home to score the winning run.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Allows five runs in no-decision

Weathers yielded five runs on eight hits over four innings in Monday's loss to the Rockies. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Weathers got off to a rough start, coughing up a leadoff blast to Connor Joe. The rest of the damage against him came during a four-run fourth inning, including a two-run homer by Charlie Blackmon. It was his fourth consecutive outing allowing at least five runs but he managed to avoid taking a fourth straight loss. Weathers' ERA shot up to 5.06 with a 59:26 K:BB through 78.1 innings this season. He's currently lined up to face the Phillies at home this weekend.
Stanford, CAgostanford.com

Off and Running

STANFORD, Calif. - Playing its first exhibition of the season, along with the first athletic event of the academic year at Stanford, the Cardinal impressed in a 4-0 victory over CSU Bakersfield. Redshirt sophomore Carlo Agostinelli scored twice for Stanford, while sophomores Aiden Weaver and Layton Purchase had a goal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy