Explorers pull off stunner with five run ninth

Irvin yielded five runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk across five innings in Friday's loss to Texas. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. The Rangers jumped on Irvin early Friday, plating three runs in the first inning. The 6-foot-4 southpaw settled in and twirled four shutout frames without too much of a threat. He then allowed the first two Rangers to reach base in the sixth and was charged with those runs after Sergio Romo gave up a three-run shot to Yohel Pozo, the first batter he faced. Irvin is now sporting a 3.52 ERA and a 96:25 K:BB through 23 starts this season. He's projected to take the mound on the road against the White Sox next week.