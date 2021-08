Aches, pains, and stiffness, not uncommon, especially as we get a little older. We all know stretching can improve range of motion, boost energy and increase blood flow as it reduces achy joints and helps us relax. So the question is, why aren’t we doing more of it? For some reason, for many people, it seems like an afterthought. They will do a 60-minute hard workout and maybe spend two minutes doing a half-hearted stretch.