4K Dashboard now rolling out to Xbox Series X Insiders

With the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, many people are considering upgrading to a new 4K TV for gaming. To meet the demand, top brands like Samsung have announced new 4K TVs over the last several months, but many of those TVs won't hit the market for some time. Despite that, you still have plenty of great 4K TV options right now. While you could go to the store and pick up any modern TV, the best 4K TVs for gaming in 2021 have specific features that make them most suited for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The big one is HDMI 2.1, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate for games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition. While not a requirement, 4K TVs with HDMI 2.1 can run games more smoothly and have them look even better in motion. Most 4K gaming TVs don't support HDMI 2.1 on every port, so be sure you are connecting your PS5 or Xbox Series X to the right ports on your TV.