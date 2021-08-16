Cancel
4K Dashboard now rolling out to Xbox Series X Insiders

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has started rolling out an upgrade for the dashboard of Xbox Series X consoles which brings 4K UI elements to the Home, Guide and other areas. The resolution update is now rolling out to Insiders in the Alpha Skip-ahead and Alpha rings, and should eventually roll out to all Xbox users in a few months.

#Xbox Series X#K Dashboard#K Ui#Home Guide#Jronald
