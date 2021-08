Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Thursday he told Carson Wentz that he does not want him to return to the lineup until he's 100% healthy from his left foot surgery. "I know he's such a competitor and wants to be there for his team," Irsay said. "But he has to help by only coming back when he's ready because we want to see him healthy for two months and two years and four years and do those things that you see the great players at the Hall of Fame (do). They're there because they can stay on the field and Carson does everything he can to stay on the field."