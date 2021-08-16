The crypto market topped $2 trillion for the first time since May, and 6 other key things that happened in crypto this past week

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures are lower as Wall Street is set for a losing week. U.S. stock futures were lower Friday, one day after the S&P 500 inched out a slight gain to sever a two-session losing skid. S&P 500 and Dow futures were down about 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures dipped about 0.25%. All three major indexes enter Friday in the red for the week. The 30-stock Dow is riding a three-day losing streak and on pace for its worst week since June. The Nasdaq, which eked out a 0.1% advance Thursday, is on track for its worst week since May. Among the factors weighing on Wall Street this week are concerns about a possible Federal Reserve tapering of its asset purchases and the trajectory of the economic recovery in the face of rising Covid cases. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 1.235% Friday morning, down nearly 1 basis point.