Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Roblox Results Trail Expectations Big Time, Shares Slide

By Dan Weil
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QaIga_0bTT4FDg00

Roblox shares (RBLX) - Get Report fell Monday, after the video game platform reported results for the second quarter that greatly lagged analysts’ expectations.

Revenue registered $454.1 million, more than doubling last year’s $200.392 million, but way below the FactSet analyst consensus of $684.8 million.

Roblox posted a net loss of $140.134 million, or 25 cents a share, in the latest quarter, widening from $71.521 million, or 40 cents a year ago. Analysts forecast profit of 12 cents a share for the latest quarter.

Roblox shares fell $3.82, or 4.5%, to $75.75 in after hours trading. The stock fell 5% during the regular session Monday.

Roblox executives emphasized the positive.

“Our continued growth demonstrates the importance of our mission and the power of our platform,” said Chief Executive David Baszucki, in a statement.

“These results are fueled both by our creator ecosystem and by the millions of people around the globe who want to connect and share new experiences every day on Roblox.”

During the quarter, Roblox saw daily active users outside the U.S. and Canada rise 42%, year over year. Daily active users over the age of 13 rose 46%.

Also, “In the quarter ending June 30, cash from operations and free cash flow continued at record levels,” said Michael Guthrie, chief financial officer.

“The third quarter is off to a strong start with our highest levels of users and engagement to date. We will continue to invest in our developer community, hire top engineering talent, and build out the infrastructure required to scale Roblox globally,” the company said in the statement.

Last month, Benchmark began coverage of Roblox with a sell rating and a $75 price target. It’s the first sell rating and the lowest target price on Wall Street, according to Bloomberg.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rblx#Factset#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares rose 0.1% to $359.40 in after-hours trading. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)...
Santa Clara, CAStreet.Com

Applied Materials Gets Cheers From Analysts After Earnings Beat Estimates

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report had analysts singing its praises Friday after the semiconductor equipment maker posted stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales. Shares of the Santa Clara, Calif., company were off slightly to $128.84 in premarket trading. Applied Materials reported adjusted profit of $1.90 a share, up from...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Snowflake Stock Falls as Analyst Says Signings Growth Has Slowed

Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report saw its biggest intraday decline since March on Friday after Cleveland Research issued a cautious report about the data-analytics-software company. Shares of the Bozeman, Montana, company were down 8.14% to $256.70 on Friday. The report said that Snowflake's signings growth slowed from the first quarter,...
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy AMD Stock

Stocks traded slightly higher Friday as investors grappled with the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant, the impact of the virus on growth, and China's continued crackdown on its tech sector. In the most recent "Mad Money" program on CNBC, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said higher prices may...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Nvidia Rises After Earnings More Than Triple on 68% Higher Revenue

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report rose after the semiconductor powerhouse reported fiscal second-quarter earnings per share nearly quadrupled on 68% higher revenue. The figures were stronger than Wall Street analysts expected. For the quarter ended Aug. 1, the Santa Clara, Calif., company earned 94 cents a share compared...
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Selloff, Nvidia, Tesla AI Day, Robinhood: 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, Aug. 19:. 1. -- Stock Futures Sink as Most Fed Officials See Tapering This Year. Stock futures fell sharply Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering stimulus this year even as surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant have raised worries about the pace of the U.S. recovery.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Robinhood, Cisco, Nvidia & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Robinhood — Shares of the commission-free trading app tumbled more than 5% in after-hours trading after its first earnings report as a public company. Robinhood reported a net loss of $502 million, or a loss of $2.16 per share, within the expected net loss of $487 million to $537 million forecast by the company. Its revenue more than doubled to $565 million, boosted by a massive surge in crypto trading.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: More Videogames Mean Buy Nvidia

Stocks traded mostly higher Thursday and tech shares led the gains as investors bought equities following two days of declines. Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks talked about Nvidia's earnings and Robinhood's weak outlook for the next quarter. Nvidia: Buy Or Sell?. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) -...
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Home Depot? Or Maybe Lowe's

Stock futures declined Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 fell the most in four weeks, as Wall Street awaited the Federal Reserve's update on how close the central bank might be to pulling back stimulus. In the most recent "Mad Money" on CNBC, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer told viewers...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares rise as upbeat earnings counter BHP slide

August 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday as a handful of upbeat earnings reports offset a sharp drop in miner BHP after it announced the sale of its petroleum assets to Woodside Petroleum. The S&P/ASX 200 inched 0.1% higher to 7,522.7 points by 0100 GMT. The benchmark closed...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Target Stock Slumps After Quarterly Earnings Beat, 2021 Outlook Boost

Target Corp. (TGT) - Get Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday, and boosted its full-year profit forecast, amid solid back-to-school demand and a return to in-store shopping. Target said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in July were pegged at $3.64 per share, a 7.7% increase from the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Alcon Rises Following Q2 Results; NexPoint Real Estate Finance Shares Slide

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.12% to 35,299.82 while the NASDAQ fell 0.01% to 14,654.93. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.10% to 4,443.63. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,017,890 cases with around 623,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,285,850 cases and 432,510 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,416,180 COVID-19 cases with 570,590 deaths. In total, there were at least 208,653,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,383,330 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Analog Devices Beats Third-Quarter Forecasts as Revenue Surges

Analog Devices (ADI) - Get Report beat Wall Street's third-quarter-earnings expectations as revenue at the semiconductor giant jumped. Analog Devices reported net income of $503.3 million, or $1.35 a share, up from $362.7 million, 97 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings came to $1.72 a...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Chili's Parent Brinker Rises After Swing to Profit

Brinker International (EAT) - Get Report shares rose after the operator of Chili's and Maggiano's restaurants swung to fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings. Even as the results missed Wall Street expectations, shares of the Dallas company at last check rose 1.2% to $51.52. For the quarter ended June 30, Brinker swung to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy