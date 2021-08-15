William Bonac Recalls When Competing in Bodybuilding Wasn’t an Option

Everyone loves a success story. Seeing or hearing about someone overcoming hurdles and hardships to reach a point of prosperity can be inspiring for those that need it. Bodybuilding fans can find such a story in the form of William Bonac. The superstar from the Netherlands is considered by many to be one of the top pros in the world. However, he told Dennis James on The Menace Podcast that his life was going in the wrong direction as a teenager. As a matter of fact, it almost ended at the age of 14.