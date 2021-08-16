Cancel
Barbra Streisand Got Real About How Much She DIDN'T Love The 'A Star Is Born' Remake

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 31, 2018, A Star is Born premiered at the 75th Venice International Film festival and grossed a whopping $436 million worldwide. As many will remember, the film, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, follows a heavy-drinking musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer. You can’t argue with success, right? Well, apparently Barbara Streisand can try. The iconic actress, who starred in the third version of the film back in 1976 alongside Kris Kristofferson, threw a jab at the remake. Barbra Streisand's quotes about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' are… shady.

