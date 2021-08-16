Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Lindsey Graham: Trump would not have withdrawn from Afghanistan if chaos was going to be the result

By Joshua Q. Nelson
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., argued on Monday that President Trump would not have withdrawn troops from Afghanistan if chaos was going to be the result. "This is a time for presidential leadership. But the problem with President Biden is he doesn't understand the nature of the war. He's like a deer in the headlights and he's unable to adjust," Graham told "America Reports."

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 145

Fox News

Fox News

522K+
Followers
110K+
Post
494M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo compares Biden to Trump for refusing to admit Afghan withdrawal has gone poorly

Chris Cuomo went after President Biden on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, comparing him to former President Trump. Days after the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into absolute chaos in the capital city of Kabul, Biden maintained that there was nothing the U.S. could have done to stop that from happening. Cuomo drew a connection between that and Trump’s inability to admit anything ever went wrong with anything he did as president.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Lindsey Graham's Hypocrisies Laid Bare In Scathing 'Daily Show' Biography

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) once slammed Donald Trump as a “kook” and “unfit for office,” only to change his tune and become of Trump’s staunchest supporters. Or, as Desi Lydic put it in a new “Dailyshow-ography” segment: “Graham did everything he could to stop the wedding between Donald Trump and America, but if he couldn’t ultimately succeed, then goddammit, he would give up harder than anyone had ever given up before.”
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Pence claims Biden broke Trump administration’s deal with Taliban

Former Vice President Mike Pence claimed Tuesday that President Joe Biden reneged on the cease-fire deal his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, agreed with the Taliban in February 2020, setting the stage for what Pence called “a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CNN continues hammering Biden over Afghan turmoil: 'If this isn't failure, what does failure look like?'

CNN has continued offering critical coverage of President Biden amid his administration's turbulent military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Clarissa Ward, CNN's chief international correspondent who's been reporting from Kabul, called what she's witnessed an "absolute mess" and offered a stunning rebuke to Biden's claim to ABC News that the pullout of troops out of Afghanistan which quickly resulted in a takeover by the Taliban was not a "failure."
POTUSWashington Post

Trump officials scramble for distance from his Taliban deal

The chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is, by most accounts, the least-proud moment for the seven-month-old Biden administration. The situation — and the false assurances and projections that led up to it — have played into long-standing GOP arguments that President Biden isn’t up to the job. But as Republicans...

Comments / 145

Community Policy