Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Double Springs, AL

Mary Cornelia "Cory" Williamson

By Editorial
mynwapaper.com
 3 days ago

Mary Cornelia “Cory” Williamson, 55 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Houston. Cory was born on October 28, 1965 at Eglin Air Force Base. Cory was a helper to all. She loved her family, especially her grand “boys”. She loved her friends and was so special to so many. She loved the beach - it was her happy place. She loved the mountains, and one of her favorite things to do was go camping. She loved to go and watch all the sports events that involved her friends and family. If you were in her circle, you know you were loved.

mynwapaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Double Springs, AL
City
Houston, AL
Double Springs, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
Person
Jessica Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Events#Nichols Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past scrutinized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.
POTUSNBC News

Biden to address chaotic U.S. evacuation effort in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to publicly address the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan refugees on Friday as the White House continued to grapple with fallout from the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan. Biden’s scheduled early afternoon remarks represented his third attempt this week to publicly defend his position...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

FTC revamps Facebook antitrust lawsuit after initial setback

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed an amended complaint in its antitrust case against Facebook after an initial courtroom setback earlier this summer. The new complaint makes the same central argument that Facebook has maintained a monopoly on “personal social networking” by gobbling up potential competitors and enforcing unfair agreements, while offering new evidence and analysis.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri landfall likely on southern New England, with New York City on notice

A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.

Comments / 0

Community Policy