Mary Cornelia “Cory” Williamson, 55 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Houston. Cory was born on October 28, 1965 at Eglin Air Force Base. Cory was a helper to all. She loved her family, especially her grand “boys”. She loved her friends and was so special to so many. She loved the beach - it was her happy place. She loved the mountains, and one of her favorite things to do was go camping. She loved to go and watch all the sports events that involved her friends and family. If you were in her circle, you know you were loved.