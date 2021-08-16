A Timeline Of The Ups And Downs Of Jennifer Aniston's Love Life

When actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of the movie "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2004, sparks flew between them immediately according to Harper's BAZAAR. It wasn't long after that it was revealed the two were not only lovers on-screen but also in real life. Soon, the couple, nicknamed Brangelina by the media, was stepping out in public together but doing so amid controversy, as Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston when the couple met.In January 2006, the pair announced they were expecting their first child, and six years later they were engaged (via Harper's BAZAAR).